Boy Riding Bicycle Struck And Killed Wednesday In San Jacinto The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Bryce Canyon Way, just north of the Ramona Expressway.

Watch The CBSNLA Town Hall - "January 6: One Year Later"Join hosts Tom Wait and Amy Johnson on Thursday from 4:30-6:30pm as they speak with local members of Congress at the Capitol building and other local connections to the insurrection about the events that day and the path forward for America