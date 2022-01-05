LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, producers of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show announced they planned to hire several hundred area residents in paid positions to work the halftime show at the Super Bowl on February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
“Producers are hiring approximately 500 Field Team members that will assist in assembling the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show stage and moving scenic elements on and off the field for the performance featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar,” the release stated.
Though no prior experience is necessary, according to the release, Field Team members need to be over the age of 18, must be available for all posted rehearsals and be in good physical health.
Proof of vaccination is required for the job and the release stated that booster shots are also strongly encouraged.
Anyone interested in seeing the rehearsal schedule or applying for available positions can go to superbowlproductions.com for more information.
The release also notes that those hired will not get tickets to the game or have the opportunity to watch it, though “they will be an integral part of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.”
