CARSON (CBSLA) — At least three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting that took place in Van Nuys on Wednesday evening.
LAPD officers responded to the incident, first reported at 7:30 p.m. on Leadwell Street, where they learned that two suspects fled the scene in a black Cadillac. According to their report, one of the suspects fired at the three victims that were sitting in their own vehicle.
Two of the victims drove themselves to a nearby hospital, while one was transported via ambulance. All victims are currently in unknown condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.