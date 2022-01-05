CERRITOS (CBSLA) — A six-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck in Cerritos left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday morning.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the crash occurred around 9:10 a.m. at Bloomfield Avenue and South Street.
One person was fatally injured, the sheriff’s department reported. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the victim.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said one person was trapped in the wreckage.
Paramedics treated another person for minor injuries at the crash site and took a third person to a trauma center in unknown condition, the LAFD said.
The north and southbound lanes on Bloomfield Ave were closed to traffic while the LASD and LAFD investigated.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
