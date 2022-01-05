CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:405 Freeway, Fatal Crash, Gardena, KCAL 9

GARDENA (CBSLA) — A pedestrian died Wednesday after being struck by multiple vehicles in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Gardena.

The driver of a big rig reported possibly hitting a person who was already in lanes at about 4:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver reported the person, described only as a male, had apparently been struck by a car already.

A Sigalert was issued for four lanes of the freeway north of Vermont Avenue for an unknown duration. Just the carpool lane was open to allow a trickle of traffic to get by.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.