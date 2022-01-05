DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officials are seeking public help in locating a missing Los Angeles man.
Christian Thomas Sanford, 31-years-old, was last seen on November 23, 2021.
According to the LAPD Missing Person Report, Sanford is 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Units at (213) 996-1800.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)