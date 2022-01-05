CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department has identified the 37-year-old woman and 58-year-old killed after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night.
At about 7:10 p.m., the two victims, Ana Hernandez and Matthew Zink, were on their bicycles traveling west on Plummer Street when a 2006 red Toyota Tacoma struck the pair. The driver, Nelson Rodriguez, 58, fled the scene in his Toyota Tacoma and crashed into several vehicles and other miscellaneous property. Rodriguez eventually stopped after he crashed into a wall on Knapp Street and De Soto Avenue. According to police, witnesses detained the driver until authorities arrived. Hernandez and Zink died at the scene.
Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital and was arrested for murder.