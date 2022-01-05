LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman both announced Tuesday evening they have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Today I tested positive for #COVID19,” Barger wrote on Twitter. “Feels like a cold, but each person’s experience is different. Time to walk the talk – I’m isolating, getting rest and keeping my loved ones at a distance. #StayHome #GetVaccinated #FlattenTheCurve”
READ MORE: At Least 2 Injured In Six-Vehicle Crash Involving FedEx Truck In Cerritos
Today I tested positive for #COVID19. Feels like a cold, but each person’s experience is different. Time to walk the talk – I’m isolating, getting rest and keeping my loved ones at a distance. #StayHome #GetVaccinated #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/pCmSbnAzCA
— Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) January 5, 2022
Raman also announced her diagnosis Tuesday on Twitter saying, “Dear Friends, Today I tested positive for COVID. While my family and I have been vigilant, the Omicron variant is highly contagious and cases are soaring across Los Angeles.”
READ MORE: Oldest US Veteran Of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, Dies At 112
Sharing the news with you and encouraging everyone to get their vaccine or booster shot. Follow @cd4losangeles for more resources on where to get the vaccine or a COVID test in LA County. Stay safe and healthy everyone. pic.twitter.com/e3aHKVBGFX
— Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) January 5, 2022
“I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted, as I know my case would be much worse otherwise. If you haven’t yet, please make an appointment to get vaccinated today at vaccinatelacounty.gov. Wishing you all a safe and happy new year.”
Earlier Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council announced it would be returning to virtual meetings for the rest of January as officials assess the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.MORE NEWS: Despite Recent Heavy Rainfall, California May Impose More Water Restrictions To Spur More Conservation
At the end of the month, officials will revisit holding in-person council meetings.