LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first case of flurona – the combination of both influenza and coronavirus – has been detected at the COVID-19 testing center at the Getty Center.
The patient was described only as a teenager with mild symptoms who tested positive for both flu and COVID. The testing site, run by 911 COVID Testing, says they’ve seen about a 30% positivity rate among the people tested in the past few days, along with a few confirmed cases of the flu.READ MORE: 10% Positivity Rate Delays First Day Of In-Person Learning At La Cañada Unified Schools
Flurona, a combination of influenza and coronavirus, was first reported in Israel. That patient was reportedly an unvaccinated pregnant woman with mild symptoms.READ MORE: Beverly Hills City Council Joins Recall of LA County District Attorney
Flu and COVID-19 symptoms, particularly the Omicron variant, overlap in many ways – respiratory difficulties, weakness, sniffles, according to Steven Berzan, the operations chief of 911 COVID Testing.MORE NEWS: LeBron James, Malik Monk Lead Lakers' Late Rally Past Kings, 122-114
The detection of flurona should not be cause for alarm, Berzan said, but another reminder to take precautions such as wearing a mask, washing hands, and staying home when sick.