LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony, planned for Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 surge, according to The Recording Academy.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show,” according to a joint statement from the academy and network. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

A new date for the ceremony has not yet been set.

Comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is set to return as the emcee of the ceremony.

Noah hosted last year’s ceremony which was scaled back due to the pandemic and held on the outdoor event deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

In November, the Grammy nominees were announced.

Jon Batiste scored a leading 11 nominations while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo landed nods in all four top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year.

The ceremony will be televised live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

