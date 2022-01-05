CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Los Angeles has decided to remove the remaining historic street lights from the Glendale-Hyperion Viaduct, following a string of thefts targeting the lights since September 2021.

Glendale/Hyperion Bridge, Atwater Village, Los Angeles River, California. (Photo by: Citizen of the Planet/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The move, announced by the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting, is in an attempt to preserve the remaining lights, which are nearly 100-years-old.

They had already placed 18 lights into storage as the thefts continued, but the Bureau decided that the best step moving forward is to remove the rest of the lights, in which somewhere between 25 and 35 remain.

Since September 13, when three lights were stolen over the span of three nights, 22 light fixtures have been stolen.

While temporary lighting has been installed in place of the stolen and removed lights, officials are still working to replace the remaining historic light fixtures with temporary lighting as well.

Photograph of the first completed part of the $2,000,000 Glendale-Hyperion Bridge. ‘The first part of the $2,000,000 Glendale-Hyperion Bridge, Los Angeles’ greatest viaduct for traffic relief, has been completed. It is the extensive art under the Waverly Drive Bridge. This traffic development [ajoins] Mureno Highlands’ — handwritten note on verso. Verso dated by August 14, 1927.;Streetscape. Horizontal photography.Glendale Boulevard; Hyperion Avenue; Waverly Drive; Los Angeles, CaliforniaLos Angeles — City — Bridges And Viaducts. (Photo by Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis via Getty Images)

In a response to the string of thefts the Los Angeles Police Department is also working with the Bureau of Street Lighting to investigate.

