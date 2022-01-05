RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — With nearly 30% of its teams withdrawing due to COVID-19 infections, CIF Southern Section says it will postpone the 2022 Traditional Competitive Cheer Championships that was scheduled to take place Saturday in Riverside.

The championship competition was set to take place at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside this Saturday, but several of the schools that were supposed to compete have pulled out due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 infections.

“We originally had 101 teams registered for this event prior to Winter Break, and as of yesterday afternoon, we have had approximately 30% of them withdraw due to COVID-19 issues within their programs,” Rob Wigod, the commissioner of athletics for CIF Southern Section, said in a statement. “In addition, we expect that there will be others that will have to withdraw in the next few days further affecting our ability to conduct this championship event on Saturday at the highest level that it deserves.”

Because the championships did not happen in 2021, CIF Southern Section says this year’s event will be pushed to Feb. 5, with the location remaining at Martin Luther King High School.

“…we want to try and provide every possible opportunity we can to allow for this competition to take place this year,” Wigod said.