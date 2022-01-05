California Extends Mask Mandate Through February 15 In the face of increasing numbers of COVID-19 numbers nationwide, California has extended the mandatory mask mandate for an additional month, through at least February 15.

CDC Advisers Vote To Recommend COVID Vaccine Booster Shots For Children As Young As 12Millions of Americans between the ages of 12 and 15 could soon be able to get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine after a panel of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's outside vaccine advisers voted by a majority to recommend children as young as 12 get a booster.