SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) – Police were responding to a burglary in process Wednesday at a gas station near the intersections of Roscoe Boulevard and Webb Avenue in Sun Valley.
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department said a male Hispanic suspect was attempting to steal money from the cash register.
The clerk was able to flee and lock herself in an employee section of the gas station where she was said to be safe.
Police were attempting to negotiate with the suspect who was refusing to come out.
No weapons have been seen and no injuries reported as officers continue to try and talk the suspect out of the gas station.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.