LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a suspect wanted for driving under the influence on Wednesday evening.
The pursuit began in the Eagle Rock area just after 10:45 p.m., and the suspect led officers on a short pursuit before bailing on foot into a home in Pasadena.
When the suspect exited the vehicle, it was left in drive, coming to a stop against a neighboring fence.
Authorities are now searching the area for the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.