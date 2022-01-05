CERRITOS (CBSLA) — At least two people were injured in a six-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck in Cerritos Wednesday.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the crash occurred around 9:10 a.m. at Bloomfield Avenue and South Street.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said one person was trapped in the wreckage.
Paramedics treated one person for minor injuries at the crash site and took another person to a trauma center in unknown condition, the LAFD said.
The north and southbound lanes on Bloomfield Ave were closed to traffic while the LASD and LAFD investigated.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
