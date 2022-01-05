LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy and officiate the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta who was fatally struck by a stray bullet fired by Los Angeles police inside a North Hollywood Burlington store.
READ MORE: CDC Advisers Vote To Recommend COVID Vaccine Booster Shots For Children As Young As 12
The funeral will be held Monday, Jan. 10 at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena.
The family’s lawyers, Ben Crump and Rahul Ravipudi will also speak at the funeral.
Valentina was killed on Dec. 23 in a dressing room while shopping for a Christmas dress with her mother.
Police responded to the store following reports of an assault suspect inside. Once they arrived, police fatally shot 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez.READ MORE: LA's First Reported Case Of Flurona Detected At COVID Testing Site Near Getty Center
A bullet fired by LAPD Officer William Jones pierced a wall of the dressing room and struck Valentina.
Jones has been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate the shooting.
Valentina came to Los Angeles with her mother from Santiago, Chile, about six months ago.
Her parents said she had dreams of becoming a robotics engineer and an American citizen.MORE NEWS: 10% Positivity Rate Delays First Day Of In-Person Learning At La Cañada Unified Schools
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)