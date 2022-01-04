LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The UCLA men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday against Arizona State has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Sun Devils’ program.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 1 but postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within UCLA's program. On Sunday, the game against Arizona and a game against Stanford scheduled for Thursday were postponed.
The Bruins are actively looking to schedule another game this week, a UCLA Athletics official said.
The team has not played a game since Dec. 11 when they defeated Marquette. Each of UCLA's last six scheduled games have been canceled or postponed.
Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date once it has been finalized with the Pac-12 Conference.