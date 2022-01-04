LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced she tested positive for COVID-19 through Twitter Tuesday night.
"Today I tested positive for [COVID-19]," she tweeted. "Feels like a cold, but each person's experience is different. Time to walk the talk – I'm isolating, getting rest and keeping my loved ones at a distance."
The region is still in the midst of the most recent winter surge, as officials report 21,790 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Tuesday.
According to the L.A. County Department of Public Health, hospitalizations have increased to 1,994.