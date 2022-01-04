PASADENA (CBSLA) — Pasadena schools were back in session Tuesday morning after the winter break.
The Pasadena Unified School District is working with the Pasadena Public Health Department and recommending multiple prevention measures to help keep students healthy.
The requirements include weekly testing for all unvaccinated students in grades TK through 12 as well as vaccine clinics at several schools.
“We ran a testing clinic over the break and yesterday was the busiest day so I think parents want to make sure that their children are safe and other children are safe as well,” said PUSD Chief Academic Officer Elizabeth Blanco.
Surgical-grade masks will also be required both indoors and outdoors on all campuses when people can't maintain six feet of distance.
Parents are also encouraged to keep children home if they have any COVID symptoms.