CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — Two people are dead after an apparent hit-and-run off the 9500 block of North Lurline Avenue in Chatsworth.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, two bicyclists were struck by a red Toyota Tacoma at about 7:15 p.m. The two victims were pronounced dead when LAFD arrived at the scene.
The vehicle believed to be involved with the hit-and-run was found nearby. At this time it is unclear if the suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.