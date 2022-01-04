PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Pico Rivera.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 9500 block of Telegraph Road around 12:44 a.m..
Upon their arrival, deputies found a man in his 40s lying in front of a business at a strip mall, the LASD said.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
