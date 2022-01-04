PASADENA (CBSLA) – Sixteen years ago today, college football fans what is considered one of the games ever: the 2006 Rose Bowl Game between USC and Texas

The Trojans entered the national championship game as favorites over the Longhorns, who were led by quarterback Vince Young.

USC, led by head coach Pete Carroll, Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and running back Reggie Bush, was looking to lock up its third consecutive Bowl Championship Series trophy.

Unfortunately for Trojans fans, USC’s defense had no answer for Young, who passed for 267 yards and rushed for 200 and three touchdowns.

After USC gave Texas the ball near midfield following a turnover on downs by the Trojans, Young and the Longhorns marched down the field, capped off by Young rushing it in for the game-winning score with 20 seconds left to play.

The game essentially ended USC’s dynasty. The Trojans have not competed in a national title game since. Carroll departed USC to become head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. USC was rocked by NCAA sanctions in 2010 and it took years before the program recovered.

On the other hand, Texas has also struggled to reach the top of college football like it did in 2006.

The Longhorns are currently led by former USC assistant and head coach Steve Sarkisian, who was fired by the Trojans in 2013 after he was caught being intoxicated on the job on numerous occasions.

USC is beginning a new era under first year head coach Lincoln Riley, who was hired in late November. In five years as the head coach of Oklahoma, Riley compiled a 55-10 overall record, leading the Sooners to four straight Big 12 championships.

Riley also guided Oklahoma to three straight College Football Playoff appearances and coached three NFL quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

It’s safe to say that USC hopes Riley will help lead the Trojans back to the pinnacle of college football like they were before losing to Texas 16 years ago.