MALIBU (CBSLA) — With about 20 positive cases of COVID-19, Malibu Middle School and Malibu High School will be distance learning only on Tuesday.

The district’s middle and high school students were scheduled to return to campuses Tuesday from the winter break. Students had been required to undergo testing before returning to campus, either at the school testing site that was open on Sunday or Monday or through an outside testing service within the last 72 hours.

Required reentry Covid testing happening NOW until 4:00pm. Also, tomorrow between 8-4 for MMS and MHS students. Please make sure to swing by the school today or tomorrow! @malibuprincipal pic.twitter.com/bLCPc8dN3x — Malibu Middle School (@MalibuMiddle) January 2, 2022

But a partial report of Sunday testing showed at least 20 positive cases, prompting officials to institute distance learning for both schools, which are located on the same campus on Morning View Drive.

“This will allow the schools to receive the results from today’s testing and to notify any additional positive cases, ensuring they do not come to campus,” a notice sent Tuesday morning from the City of Malibu said. “It will also allow them to obtain test results from any student who did not show up to either testing day.”

District officials say in-person instruction will resume on Wednesday. The district says it has added an additional day of drive-thru COVID-19 testing until 3 p.m. at both campuses.

“We know that this type of change is very disruptive and could have an impact on child supervision, parent employment, and other plans,” a statement from Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District said. “We also know the timing of this decision is not ideal but we are continuing to respond to information we receive in real time.”