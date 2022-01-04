LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council will return to virtual meetings for the rest of January as officials assess the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, Council President Nury Martinez’s office announced Tuesday.
In March 2020, City Council began holding their meetings virtually until June 15, 2021.
After this Friday’s meeting, the council’s Friday meetings will be suspended for the month and council members will meet virtually only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
At the end of the month, officials will revisit holding in-person council meetings.
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County reported 21,790 new COVID-19 cases and 24new deaths.
The county also said there were 2,240 people hospitalized with COVID, a jump from 1,994 on Monday.
