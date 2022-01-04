SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby has died of COVID-19 complications. She was 46.
Ernby, who specialized in environmental and consumer law, joined the Orange County District Attorney’s Office in 2011. District Attorney Todd Spitzer described her as “an incredibly vibrant and passionate attorney.”
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby. pic.twitter.com/w0idy6sqbD
"Her enthusiasm was contagious and she invested every ounce of her enthusiasm into her work safeguarding Orange County as part of our Environmental Protection team," Spitzer said on Twitter.
Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner also expressed sadness at her “sudden passing.”
So very sad to learn of the sudden passing of Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby. Kelly was an outstanding public servant and an even better person. Kelly, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/FvB5CEDs5A
"Kelly was an outstanding public servant and an even better person," he said on Twitter.
Ernby was planning on running again for the California State Assembly after a failed attempt in 2020. She had been expected to announce her candidacy in the June primary this week for the 74th Assembly District.