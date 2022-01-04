BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – The Beverly Hills City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to join the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
After an original recall effort, Gascón's opposition started a second recall effort in December.
The Beverly Hills council cites an increase in widespread crime, including follow-home robberies and smash and grab robberies as s reason for wanting to recall Mr. Gascón.
Los Angeles County Sherriff Alex Villanueva supported the first recall effort of Mr. Gascón.
Some families of victims and victims' advocates have criticized Gascón, a former police chief, for being too soft on crime following his elimination of criminal enhancement provisions.
Gascón has repeatedly come under fire for his policies since taking office last December after beating incumbent Jackie Lacey.