LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge and with kids returning to school from their holiday break, school districts are offering free at-home testing kits to their students.

Here’s what you need to know for districts in the Greater Los Angeles area:

Los Angeles Unified School District:

LAUSD students can pick up their free testing kits at any one of the 63 grab-and-go Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8 anytime between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Each student will receive two free testing kits. Click on this link to see a full map of the 63 pick-up sites.

Orange County Schools:

As of Tuesday, the Orange County Department of Education has yet to receive its shipment of at-home testing kits. However, Orange County has mandated testing for schools since October and Students can continue go to one of the 50 testing sites throughout the county to get a free test. Click here for a list of testing sites.

San Bernardino County Schools:

While students returned to in-person learning Tuesday, San Berardino County is not expecting to receive their free testing kits until Friday and will notify all schools once the delivery arrives.

Riverside County Schools:

Riverside students returned on Monday, and officials said the shipments of test kits have been delayed because of bad weather in other parts of the country. They have yet to receive an exact date of when the test kits should arrive but expect they will come soon.

Ventura County Schools:

Similar to Riverside County, students in Ventura County returned to school on Monday. Officials said that their free at-home testing kits are expected to arrive at the Office of Education in Camarillo Thursday. Officials have yet to announce any details on distribution.