LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers struggled mightily in their first home game of the new year. Since Christmas, the Clippers have lost six players to either injury or health and safety protocols.

They had 39 made shots and 21 turnovers in the game. The Minnesota Timberwolves dominated them in the paint, scoring 64 compared to their 42.

“You got to learn from it like any game, figure out what we could have done better,” said Justise Winslow, who had 15 points off the Clippers’ bench. “You got to bring it every night in this league, all the guys, even guys that aren’t playing.”

Serge Ibaka tied his season-high with 17 points leading the Clippers, who have lost four of their last six games. The power forward didn’t miss a shot during Monday night’s game.

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points to lead six players in double figures and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Los Angeles Clippers 122-104 on Monday night to end a three-game skid.

The Wolves gained a split in LA after losing by five to the Lakers a night earlier. Reserves Jaylen McDaniels added 18 points and Taurean Prince had 17 points for the Wolves.

Patrick Beverley tied his career-high with 12 assists against his former team.

The Clippers went entirely to their bench in the fourth and clawed back within 12 points on consecutive 3-pointers by Xavier Moon and Stanley Johnson.

But the Wolves answered with back-to-back 3s from McDaniels and Edwards that kept them ahead by 18 points. Minnesota later ran off nine unanswered points, including five by Beverley, for a 111-84 lead.

The Clippers will face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Jan. 6.

