NORWALK (CBSLA) — After witnessing a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Norwalk, Enrique Zuniga, struggles to get the image of a dying girl out of his head.

“That’s the most painful image I have in my head is them trying to revive her and she wouldn’t react,” said Zuniga who lived yards away from the intersection where the crash happened.

The crash happened right in front of him, just yards away from his home. Zuniga sprinted across the street to help — it was then he realized he knew two of the victims.

“I didn’t know it was my brother’s girlfriend until the airbag got lifted up and I see Shannon’s face yelling and screaming and my heart rushed,” said Zuniga. “I got the chills, butterflies. And my first thought is I know Ashley’s always with her.”

Shannon Alvarez, 50, and her daughter Ashley Alvarez, 13, later died after their Chevrolet Camaro was struck by a Dodge Charger allegedly speeding past a red light. The collision occurred Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on the corner of Foster and Studebaker Roads. Zuniga said that his neighborhood constantly complains about speeding and crashes at the intersection but said they have to see anything change.

“Usually people that do these types of tragic things have remorse,” said Zuniga. “There was no remorse. There was no remorse! And that angers me even more.”

Investigators believe alcohol and drugs played a factor in the deadly crash, however, they are waiting for the suspect’s toxicology report to return. In the meantime, the driver, 26-year-old Brittany Lopez, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license.

“If you know one of your friends is drinking and driving, tell them not to drive,” said Zuniga. “Take the keys away! You drive, give them a lift. There are ways to prevent this. We all got to remember that.”

Alvarez and her daughter were transported to a hospital where they later died. Another victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being released. Lopez suffered minor injuries, was treated at the scene and then was placed into custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Everyone is hurting,” said Zuniga. “We miss them it’s just tragic.”