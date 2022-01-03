RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — With the cases reported over the holiday weekend, Riverside County recorded 404,603 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Since Friday, Dec. 31, the Riverside University Health System reported 5,580 new cases and four more deaths, bringing the county’s total to 5,589 COVID-19 related deaths. Officials reported 12,020 active virus cases in Riverside County as of Monday.
Hospitalizations also increased over the weekend, with 85 new patients in county centers, bringing the total to 595. Hospital patients in intensive care also rose by seven to 101.