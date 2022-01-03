SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Three people 18 and under and a 20-year-old man suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on the southbound 5 Freeway in Sylmar Monday evening.
The crash was reported about 8:10 p.m. near the 405 Freeway, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved in the collision, though Stewart said one was sent over the side of the freeway and down a hill.
A 16-year-old girl, an 18-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy, and a 20-year- old man suffered minor injuries. The 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were unable to walk back up the side of the hill and were helped to waiting ambulances by paramedics, Stewart said.
The cause of the collision was not immediately known.