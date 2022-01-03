NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Cal State Northridge’s women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday at Cal State Bakersfield was canceled Monday due to COVID-19 protocols.
Under the recently adjusted Big West Conference policies, the game will be declared no contest and will not be rescheduled.READ MORE: NFL Finale Will Be Showdown For Playoffs: Chargers At Raiders
The Matadors are set to play Saturday at Cal State Bakersfield in what would be its first conference game of the season.
The team has not played since Dec. 21, when they defeated the University of Antelope Valley, 90-32.READ MORE: Suspect In Stolen Vehicle Surrenders To Police After Pursuit
CSUN home games against UC Irvine and UC San Diego were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Matadors’ program.
Last season, Cal State Northridge canceled its entire women’s basketball campaign after coronavirus-related opt-outs left it with six players.MORE NEWS: Video: Fire Engine Blocked By Snow-Seekers Double Parked Along Wrightwood's Mountain Roads
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)