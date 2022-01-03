LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help finding Yaxin Zheng, who suffers from bipolar disorder.
Zheng, a 48-year-old Asian woman, was last heard from on Dec. 29 at 7 a.m. She is 5-foot-6-inches, weighs anywhere between 120-130 pounds, has black hair, black eyes and wears glasses. She was last scene wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and a jade bracelet.
Anyone with information on Zheng is asked to contact the Sherriff's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or by visiting their website.