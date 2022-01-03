CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man robbed a bank in Lancaster Monday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him.

The man entered the bank in the area of West Avenue K and 12th Street West about 11 a.m., “simulated a firearm” and demanded cash from a clerk, according to the FBI’s Los Angeles office.

The suspect fled the scene following the robbery. No injuries were reported.

The man was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray pants, black shoes and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact the FBI at 310-477-6565. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477 or submitted online.