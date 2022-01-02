SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Whittier Police Department officials are seeking public health in a hit-and-run that occurred on December 30.
The incident occurred just prior to 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Parkmead Street and Pioneer Boulevard in Santa Fe Springs.
Two vehicles reportedly hit the victim, Hannah Nghaite, 30-years-old, before driving away from the scene. Nghaite was on her morning walk when the first vehicle struck her in a crosswalk on Pioneer Boulevard, followed by the second vehicle, both of which fled the scene.READ MORE: One Dead Following Big Rig Collision In Santa Fe Springs
The first vehicle has been identified by authorities as a dark-colored sedan, while the second vehicle is believed to be a white 2011 thru 2015 Nissan Rogue. Both vehicles are believed to have sustained considerable damage.
Whittier Police are asking anyone with information, or who many have seen either of these two vehicles to call their department at (562) 567-9200 or their anonymous tip line at (562) 567-9299.
A GoFundMe for Nghaite can be found by searching the keywords “The Ngaihte Larson Memorial Fund.” As of Sunday evening, over $49,800 had been raised of the $60,000 goal to help the family pay for arrangements in the face of the sudden tragedy.