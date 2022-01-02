NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities were directed to the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Sarah Street at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday in response to reports of a stabbing in the area.
The Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center disclosed that Robert James Mosca, 50-years-old, was fatally stabbed following an altercation. According to information in the report, Mosca and two companions of his were approached from behind by the suspect, when the altercation occurred. The argument turned deadly when the suspect pulled out his knife and stabbed Mosca.
He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
There are no indications as to what led to the argument. Authorities were still searching for the suspect on Sunday, as he fled the scene following the incident.
Anyone with information on this killing was asked to call the LAPD's Valley Homicide Bureau at (818) 374-9550.
