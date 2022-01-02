ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday circulated a photo of a 32-year-old man who went missing in Rosemead.
Richy Cervantes, who was found Sunday, had last been seen at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of Hellman Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Cervantes was described as a 5-foot, 9-inch tall Latino man weighing 170 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a blue T-shirt and gray sweat pants.
