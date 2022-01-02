LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a man in Long Beach and were looking for witnesses.
The incident unfolded Sunday at 3:45 a.m. near the 700 block of Lime Avenue in an alleyway.
It was there that officers responded to a man yelling for help. When they arrived, they located the victim who was suffering from stab wounds to his upper torso. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.
A preliminary investigation reveals that the caller of the incident was awakened to a man yelling for help. The caller looked to see where the yells were coming from and say two dark figures running away. The victim was subsequently located, and has not yet been identified.
Police said the victim may have possibly been experiencing homelessness in the area.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Leonel Valdez at (562) 570-7244.