LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities continued their search Sunday for a 58- year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who was last seen in the unincorporated Westmont area near South Los Angeles.
Masugo Kawahara was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the 1400 block of West 106th Street near Normandie Avenue, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
Kawahara is Asian, 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a gray jacket, and was possibly heading toward Canoga Park.
Anyone with information on Kawahara’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.