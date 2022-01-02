LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LeBron James moved his name up yet another NBA all-time record list on Sunday evening in the Los Angeles Lakers matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, when he sank a third-quarter free throw.
He is now No. 4 in all-time free throws made in the history of the NBA, passing Oscar Robertson, who had 7,694.READ MORE: LeBron James Scores Season-High 43, Lakers Beat Trail Blazers
His 7,965th made free throw was his seventh of the game, and one of his 22 points that he finished the third quarter with.
Congrats to @KingJames on passing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for the 4th-most free throws made in NBA history. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/mPkdDBpP3Y
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 3, 2022
LeBron is now behind just Karl Malone (9,787), Moses Malone (8,531) and Kobe Bryant (8,378) on the all-time free throws made list.READ MORE: Frank Vogel Clears COVID-19 Protocols
He also scored his 34,000th point via free throw in March 2020, becoming one of three players to achieve that scoring accomplishment in their career.
As it stands, King James also finds himself in the Top 10 on several other all-time record lists in NBA history including:
- Points, 3rd all-time
- Assists, 8th all-time
- Field Goals made, 3rd all-time