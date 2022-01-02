LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More flights Sunday were cancelled at Los Angeles International Airport and others due to the Omicron variant and weather.
On Sunday, flights were cancelled at LAX, John Wayne Airport in O.C., Long Beach Airport as well as the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, totaling 140 flight cancellations, the bulk of which were at LAX.
This holiday weekend, about 10 million passengers were expected to fly.
Airlines blame bad weather and the highly contagious Omicron variant for the disruption to air travel. The variant was infecting workers in the airline industry, including close to 1,800 TSA workers.
United Airlines, for instance, was offering triple pay to pilots in hopes of easing airline shortages.