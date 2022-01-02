LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Sunday in Van Nuys.
The dark gray pickup truck, supposedly stolen, was caught driving of speeds up to 85 miles per hour as authorities were in pursuit.
The pursuit began in Los Angeles and continued through Van Nuys, before concluding in the Sepulveda Basin.
After several minutes of driving, the suspect exited his vehicle just after 7:30 and bailed on foot into the brush.
Authorities apprehended the suspect moments later, and he was taken into custody.