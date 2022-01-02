SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for witnesses to an unprovoked attack late last month involving an 81-year-old man from Laos.
The incident unfolded December 17th near Porter North Elementary School in San Diego.
It was there that the Mark Sanouvong was assaulted by a man in his 40s while on his morning walk.
According to police, the attack spilled into the middle of the street causing traffic to come to a stop.
The suspect was described as a Caucasian man wearing a light-colored jacket, blue jeans, and carrying a large bag. He was about six-feet tall with an average build and had brown hair.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the San Diego Police Department, which also said witnesses may call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.