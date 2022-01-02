LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This holiday weekend has resulted in almost 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 across LA County, public health officials said Sunday.

Officials said there were 23,553 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Saturday and another 21,200 individuals with positive test results on Sunday within the county.

To that end, public health officials were urging residents to curtail higher risk activities such as being indoor with others unmasked for long periods of time, and being present at crowded outdoor events.

In addition to the increased numbers, hospitalizations were on the rise. At least 1,628 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, and over twenty percent of those being tested are receiving positive COVID-19 results.

“Our hearts remain with those families experiencing the sorrow of losing those they love to COVID,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We hope that by working together to implement essential public health safety measures, we can stay safe, protect those we love, and keep our schools and businesses open. During this surge, given the spread of a more infectious strain of the virus, lapses can lead to explosive transmission. Well-fitting and high-quality masks are an essential layer of protection when people are in close contact with others, especially when indoors or in outdoor crowded spaces where distancing is not possible. Although masks can be annoying and even uncomfortable for some, given that many infected individuals are spreading COVID 1 -2 days before they are symptomatic, the physical barrier tendered by a mask is known to reduce the spread of virus particles.”