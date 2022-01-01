TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) – In what may be a murder/suicide, a 27-year-old woman was found shot dead and a 28-year-old man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a Temple City home Saturday, where the woman’s three children were left unharmed.
The shooting was reported at about 7:15 a.m. in the 9200 block of Pentland Street, where a handgun was recovered at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Three children, ranging from 5 to 11 years old, were removed from the residence unharmed. The three lived in the home and were believed to be the children of the 27-year-old woman, authorities said.
No further information was immediately available.
The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.