BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – As COVID cases in Los Angeles and Orange County are rising, people are wasting no time going to get tested for the virus.

There is no question that concern is growing with high infection rates all across the Southland. There are 1,628 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in LA County hospitals — up from 1,424 on Friday, according to the latest state figures released on Saturday.

People in Brentwood looked to get some clarity to begin 2022. Hundreds lineup in their cars at a testing site near the Getty Center.

911 Covid Testing has three locations on LA’s Westside. The company offers no cost PCR testing — if you’re willing to wait 48 hours.

It also offers rapid tests that come back as quickly as 15 minutes. Those range between $95 and $249 dollars, which some insurance policies may cover.

“I paid about 150 dollars to get the rapid PCR test because we want get some answers as soon as possible,” Mariah Shaw said. “I have a mother in law and my husband and 3 kids at home and I really don’t want to expose them. As of right now, I’ve been quarantining in a room and I just want to feel safe. We want to get an answer right away.”

Unlike last winter, younger people are testing positive more frequently than they were this time a year ago.

“Our statistics show about 70 percent of the folks that are testing with us are between the ages of 20 and 39 years old,” 911 Covid Testing COO Steve Farzam said. “We’re still seeing a third of the folks testing positive. Of a third that are testing positive nearly half of them have no symptoms. These are folks who are proactively getting tested for either travel, medical procedure or they may have had close contact with someone.”

In addition, COVID cases are rising among people of all vaccination statuses.

Despite the ballooning infection numbers, far fewer patients have been hospitalized with COVID so far in this fifth surge. There is optimism that the Omicron variant is less severe especially among the vaccinated.