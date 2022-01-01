LAGUNA HILLS (CBSLA) — For the second consecutive weekend, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a bomb threat at Saddleback Memorial Hospital in Laguna Hills. Authorities have determined the threat was yet another hoax.
"Deputies are responding to Saddleback Memorial hospital after a person claimed there is a bomb at the location," the department tweeted. "Deputies have established a perimeter and are working with hospital administration. A command post with [Orange County Fire Authority] has been established."
According to OCSD, hospital administrations are fully cooperating with authorities while they clear the building.
“At this time, all patients are safe, and movement in and out of the hospital has paused while we complete a search,” OCSD tweeted.
Authorities asked all individuals to avoid the area as they conducted the search.
At about 9:20 p.m., investigators completed the search and reopened the hospital.
“Investigator will work to identify who called in the threat so they can be held accountable,” OCSD tweeted.
Last Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, deputies responded to a similar situation when an individual reported they had planted a bomb at the hospital. Patients and staff were evacuated to the parking lot as deputies cleared each and every floor.
After the search, the OCSD confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.