SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Mater Dei High School president Fr. Walter Jenkins has resigned from his position months after an alleged hazing scandal surfaced that involved the school’s football team, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange announced on Saturday.
The family of a former football player at the school filed a lawsuit in November against Mater Dei and the Diocese after he allegedly suffered brain damage and a broken nose during a hazing incident with a teammate.
The family of the former player accused the school of trying to cover up the incident, according to the Los Angeles Times. The player transferred out of Mater Dei following the incident, which took place in February.
When news of the lawsuit emerged, current players and family members showed support for head coach Bruce Rollinson, who has helped build Mater Dei into a national powerhouse.
Rollinson and current Mater Dei players reportedly did not speak to reporters following the team's victory over Servite High in the CIF Southern Section Open Division Championship in December.