WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – Four people suffered major injuries in a three-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in West Covina, and one of the motorists was subsequently arrested, authorities said Saturday.

The crash was reported at 11:41 p.m. Friday on the westbound freeway east of Holt Avenue, according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig of the California Highway Patrol.

A 25-year-old man driving a 2020 Kia Optima rear-ended a 2007 Ford Expedition, causing the SUV to lose control and strike the center divider wall, the CHP said.

The Optima then spun into traffic lanes and struck a 2022 Toyota Highlander.

The driver of the Optima, a Palmdale resident, and his two occupants — a 26-old-man and a 26-year-old woman from Chicago — suffered major injuries and were taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Regional Medical Center, the CHP said.

A male passenger in the Highlander suffered major injuries and was taken to Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center. The driver of that SUV, a 36- year-old woman, was also sent to County/USC Medical Center, but with just complaints of pain. Her passenger, another unidentified man, suffered minor abrasions to his chest. It was not immediately known if he was hospitalized.

No one inside the Expedition was injured and it was not immediately clear what charges the Optima driver might be facing.

The CHP’s Baldwin Park office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 626-338-1164.